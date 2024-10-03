 
Geo News

Prince Harry appears 'genuinely happy' without Meghan during solo engagements

Prince Harry made multiple solo appearances without Meghan Markle in New York and the UK

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2024

Prince Harry seems “genuinely happy” as he ditches Meghan Markle amid their professional split to appear solo in multiple public engagements.

According to a body language expert, the Duke of Sussex has shown he is in a “good place” as he stepped out with the Duchess for a series of engagements in New York and the UK.

Harry’s latest public engagement was in Lesotho when he met Prince Seeiso, with body language expert Darren Stanton stating that the two princes appeared to connect "on a deeper level.”

He went on to say that Harry appeared "genuinely happy,” adding, "During his visit, Harry held onto Prince Seeiso’s arm as he stood close to him. It didn’t look forced or disingenuous from either side.”

"From this appearance, it’s clear Harry is in a very good place. He wants to make people proud and just help people in whatever way he can,” the expert added, as per The Mirror.

This comes after royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams heaped praises on the Duke of Sussex for his heartwarming speech at the WellChild Awards.

“The speech he gave at the WellChild Awards was from the heart and he interacted wonderfully well with the children and their parents. It brings back memories of the Prince who once had so special a part in our national life,” the expert said.

“At the Wellchild Awards, he seemed so natural. He has, after all, been attached to this wonderful charity for over 15 years,” he added. 

