Lana Del Rey spill beans about her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey broke her silence after her wedding to airboat captain Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana last Thursday.

The 39-year-old newlywed revealed the extent of the unwanted attention she and the 49-year-old father-of-three have experienced in the past week while visiting Instagram fan account, LanaBoards.

According to Daily Mail, Lana wrote in the comment section on Wednesday, “Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker.”

In regards to this, Lana added that “if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch could stop switching vehicles following the family and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl, I know we would feel a lot safer.”

Moreover, Del Rey stated, “All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy.”

Additionally, the 11-time Grammy nominee has known Dufrene as far back as 2019 when he let her captain his airboat during a cruise with Arthur's Airboat Tours, which hosted the couple's nuptials on the bayou of Des Allemandes in pictures, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Lana and the retired US Marine reportedly obtained their marriage license on September 23, but it's unclear if they ever signed a prenuptial agreement, as per the outlet.