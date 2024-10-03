 
Geo News

Donald and Melania Trump divided on key US election issue?

Ex-US first lady's apparent remarks in upcoming memoir, discussing key issue, diverge from former president's stance

By
AFP
|
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2024

Former United States first lady Melania Trump sits behind husband and former US president Donald Trump in this undates picture. — Reuters/File
Former United States first lady Melania Trump sits behind husband and former US president Donald Trump in this undates picture. — Reuters/File

Melania Trump, the former first lady and the wife of former United States president Donald Trump, voiced strong support for abortion rights in her upcoming memoir, according to The Guardian.

According to the British publication, Melania's apparent remarks contrast with her husband and Republican presidential candidate's position on the key US election issue.

In her memoir, named Melania, the 54-year-old former fashion model wrote that it is "imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," according to the newspaper.

Abortion is set to be a key issue in the November 5 presidential election and polls show that Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris holds a significant lead over him on the topic with voters, AFP reported.

While Melania believes that US states should be free to decide their own restrictions on abortion, her 78-year-old husband may not agree with her.

Trump has frequently bragged on the campaign trail that his three Supreme Court picks paved the way for the 2022 overturning of the national right to abortion.

At least 20 states have since brought in full or partial restrictions, with Georgia banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes," Melania reportedly wrote.

"Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life," she added, according to The Guardian, which said it had accessed a copy of the memoir ahead of its publication next Tuesday.

Vance, Walz debate: Key takeaways from vice presidential clash
Vance, Walz debate: Key takeaways from vice presidential clash
Walz, Vance clash at policy-heavy vice presidential debate
Walz, Vance clash at policy-heavy vice presidential debate
India's EAM accused of transnational terror in letter to Antony Blinken
India's EAM accused of transnational terror in letter to Antony Blinken
More than 20 feared dead in Thai school bus inferno
More than 20 feared dead in Thai school bus inferno
Modi govt's structure enables Ambani to spend people's money on lavish weddings: Rahul Gandhi
Modi govt's structure enables Ambani to spend people's money on lavish weddings: Rahul Gandhi
IIOJK votes in final round of regional polls
IIOJK votes in final round of regional polls
'I chose freedom over justice', Julian Assange says in first public appearance since release
'I chose freedom over justice', Julian Assange says in first public appearance since release
Shigeru Ishiba vows to boost military as he takes over Japan's top job
Shigeru Ishiba vows to boost military as he takes over Japan's top job