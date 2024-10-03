Photo: Justin Timberlake looks miserable amid Jessical Biel final warning: Source

Justin Timberlake was recently papped with his brood of two, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel,

As per a source privy to In Touch Weekly, the family was spotted in the second half of September, but the singer did not seem quite content.

The insider revealed, “They were spotted at a pumpkin patch on Long Island, N.Y.”

They also noted, “But it wasn’t as happy as you’d expect.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Justin, who once dated Britney Spears, is the father to sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 4.

“But Justin was lagging behind them and looked miserable,” they remarked before signing off from the topic.

This report comes after another insider dished, “He’s got a serious reputation for being a spoiled brat and the big question is whether he’ll ever straighten up for the long run or keep living in denial over his problems.”

“His sense of entitlement is the biggest issue,” the source also confided.

The source also claimed that Jessica Biel “is being so patient” with her husband for now, but she “will walk” away from the musician, if he doesn’t make amends for his antics this time.