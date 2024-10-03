Romeo, Harper Beckham channel their iconic parents during stylish family dinner

The Beckham family stepped out for a stylish dinner on Wednesday

The Beckham family made a stylish statement during their latest outing.

On Wednesday, David Beckham and wife Victoria along with their kids were spotted enjoying dinner in Notting Hill.

According to a report by MailOnline, Romeo, 22, and Harper, 11, turned heads as they reminiscent of their iconic parents with their stylish appearance.

Romeo, Harper Beckham channel their iconic parents

Romeo sported brown cargo pants paired with a casual sweatshirt, while Harper looked adorable in blue denim jeans and a grey cardigan.

However, David donned a sharp brown leather jacket and Victoria stunned in skintight black leggings. The eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicole Peltz also joined the family dinner.

This outing comes as a celebration for Romeo's impressive debut on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, where he walked for Balenciaga.

This marked a significant moment in his transition from football aspirations to modeling, following in the footsteps of his mother, Victoria, a former Spice Girl and fashion designer, and his father, David, a global sports star turned businessman.