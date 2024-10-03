Romeo, Harper Beckham channel their iconic parents during stylish family dinner

October 03, 2024
The Beckham family made a stylish statement during their latest outing.
On Wednesday, David Beckham and wife Victoria along with their kids were spotted enjoying dinner in Notting Hill.
According to a report by MailOnline, Romeo, 22, and Harper, 11, turned heads as they reminiscent of their iconic parents with their stylish appearance.
Romeo sported brown cargo pants paired with a casual sweatshirt, while Harper looked adorable in blue denim jeans and a grey cardigan.
However, David donned a sharp brown leather jacket and Victoria stunned in skintight black leggings. The eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicole Peltz also joined the family dinner.
This outing comes as a celebration for Romeo's impressive debut on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, where he walked for Balenciaga.
This marked a significant moment in his transition from football aspirations to modeling, following in the footsteps of his mother, Victoria, a former Spice Girl and fashion designer, and his father, David, a global sports star turned businessman.