Photo: Victoria Beckham concerned for son Romeo after 'womanizer label': Source

Victoria Beckham is reportedly concerned about her the image son, Romeo Beckham, whom she shares with husband, David Beckham.

As per the latest findings of Closer Magazine, the aspiring footballer has been gaining a reputation as a “womanizer” in the industry.

A tipsters tattled on the matter, “Vic’s become deeply concerned that Romeo is turning into a Lothario, and that his womanising ways could get him into trouble if he continues on this path.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Romeo called it quits with his girlfriend of five years, Mia, earlier this year.

“She’s always prided herself on her kids being polite and respectful people, so this ‘player’ persona that Romeo has been giving off recently is bothering her,” they added.

“While she understands Romeo wants to enjoy his single life, she fears he’s not thinking about the ramifications of how it could not only give him a bad name,” the insider continued.

Before concluding, the insider declared that the youngster has no idea how his antic could “have a knock-on effect on his career, but how badly it could damage the family.”