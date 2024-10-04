 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham concerned for son Romeo after 'womanizer label': Source

Victoria Beckham is reportedly bothered by son Romeo's new antics

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Photo: Victoria Beckham concerned for son Romeo after womanizer label: Source
Photo: Victoria Beckham concerned for son Romeo after 'womanizer label': Source

Victoria Beckham is reportedly concerned about her the image son, Romeo Beckham, whom she shares with husband, David Beckham.

As per the latest findings of Closer Magazine, the aspiring footballer has been gaining a reputation as a “womanizer” in the industry.

A tipsters tattled on the matter, “Vic’s become deeply concerned that Romeo is turning into a Lothario, and that his womanising ways could get him into trouble if he continues on this path.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Romeo called it quits with his girlfriend of five years, Mia, earlier this year.

“She’s always prided herself on her kids being polite and respectful people, so this ‘player’ persona that Romeo has been giving off recently is bothering her,” they added.

“While she understands Romeo wants to enjoy his single life, she fears he’s not thinking about the ramifications of how it could not only give him a bad name,” the insider continued.

Before concluding, the insider declared that the youngster has no idea how his antic could “have a knock-on effect on his career, but how badly it could damage the family.”

Prince William protects Kate Middleton from ‘risk' with THIS move
Prince William protects Kate Middleton from ‘risk' with THIS move
Lady Gaga reveals 'Joker' co-star Joaquin Phoenix's support for 'Harlequin'
Lady Gaga reveals 'Joker' co-star Joaquin Phoenix's support for 'Harlequin'
Eminem discloses he is going to be a 'grandpa' in sweet music video
Eminem discloses he is going to be a 'grandpa' in sweet music video
One Direction planning reunion as Liam Payne, Niall Horan meet 'to talk'?
One Direction planning reunion as Liam Payne, Niall Horan meet 'to talk'?
King Charles appears 'genuinely happy' on the dance floor amid cancer
King Charles appears 'genuinely happy' on the dance floor amid cancer
Ellen DeGeneres leans on Portia de Rossi to gain confidence back: Source
Ellen DeGeneres leans on Portia de Rossi to gain confidence back: Source
Kate Middleton chooses meaningful accessory for Windsor Castle meeting
Kate Middleton chooses meaningful accessory for Windsor Castle meeting
Billionaire Selena Gomez continues her efforts for Mental Health awareness
Billionaire Selena Gomez continues her efforts for Mental Health awareness