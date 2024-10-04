Music industry 'sleepless' after Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest

Bryan Freedman, an attorney, statement set off a wave of fears among "many" in the music industry after he said high-profile accomplices would be named in connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs case.



“Many people at the highest level, including artists, executives, managers, and others, are not sleeping well right now,” he told Page Six.

The lawyer continued, “Those who have knowingly allowed and/or encouraged the behavior while remaining silent should be concerned."

“I represent a number of people who have been concerned about being wrongfully mentioned or rumored to be a part of this just by an association unrelated to any wrongdoing."

"They don’t want to part of some rumor mill because they have some tangential connection to Combs,” he added.

In line with his comments, a well-placed source told the outlet, “People who worked with Diddy very closely, I’m sure they’re terrified, and God knows what they were around.”

According to insiders, the fears of many musician A-listers are spiked in a way as they were part of Sean's 'freak off' parties back in the day — which is under intense scrutiny about alleged abuse of women.

“Everyone knows someone who was at a party with Diddy. There must be 5,000 people who could have seen anything remotely bad that they worry they should have reported,” the tipster tattled.