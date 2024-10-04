Tina Knowles confesses how she breaks the rules around grandchildren

Tina Knowles is taking pride in the upbringing of her daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.



Tina, 70, recalled some significant lessons she taught her children in an interview with Glamour for their 2024 Women of the Year—where she was also joined by Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce, 71, Billie Elish’s mother Maggie Baird, 65, and Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey, 48.

“I’m proud to say that I do see the things that I instilled in them — treat people well, do not get stuck on yourself — because we had some moments where I was like, ‘Listen, they can pick up their own suitcases,'" Tina told the outlet.

"'You look people in the eye, say hello, don’t turn into a diva,'" the proud mom added.

The fashion designer, who shares Beyoncé, 43, and Solange Knowles, 38, with ex-husband Mathew Knowles, 72, also refers to singer Kelly Rowland, 43, as her “bonus daughter."

Tina said that besides being “most proud” when they do something creative that they love, she’s also proud when her children’s actions have “good repercussions on the world.”

“I can’t stop smiling,” she said. “After a while, you get kind of used to the big moments, but those kinds of moments are really, really different.”

The matriarch, however, proudly admitted to spoiling her grandkids,

"I become a kid," Tina said of Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, 12, her twins Rumi and Sir, 7, as well as Solange's son Daniel, 19, and Rowland's sons Titan, 9, and Noah, 3.

"I’m not as stressed out about how they’re going to turn out," she explained. "I don’t have that responsibility."

She added, "So I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents’ nerves and do things that I didn’t get to do with my kids. It’s the best."

Tina added that it makes her even more protective of her grandkids after seeing the comments about her children in the media, explaining that "I take it with a grain of salt most of the time" when it comes to her daughters.

"You mess with my grandchildren, though, I’m coming," the proud grandma said. "Because they’re minors, and they didn’t ask to be in this."

"I have gotten on and let people have a piece of my mind several times," she said. "But I take a lot, and then there’s certain things that I just have to draw the line on."