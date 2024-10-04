Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump rally at site of July assassination attempt

A combination of pictures showing Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) and former United States president Donald Trump. — Reuters/Files

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will be attending former United States president Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the Republican presidential candidate survived an assassination attempt in July.

"I will be there to support!" Musk replied to a post by Trump on social media platform X on Thursday, saying he was returning to Butler on Saturday.

The 53-year-old tech billionaire and owner of X, endorsed the 78-year-old Republican as his choice for America's next president after the assassination attempt, calling him "tough".

Trump's assassination attempt in Butler on July 13, cemented Musk's shift towards right-wing politics, Reuters reported.

The October 5 rally will be held at the same ground where Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed when a gunman opened fire.

The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

In September, the former president survived another attempt on his life when a gunman hid undetected for nearly 12 hours at a golf course in one of his Florida clubs.

Kamala Harris, a Democrat, faces Trump on November 5 in what polls show to be a tight presidential race.