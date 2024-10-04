Prince Harry feeling trapped in America without ‘custody battle' for Archie, Lilibet

 
Prince Harry has reportedly found himself feeling trapped with no way to bring his children to see King Charles because “you can’t see” Meghan Markle agreeing to something like this.

Insight into this claim has been shared by New Idea Magazine.

According to the outlet, “He has, in effect, trapped himself in America until the kids are legal adults.”

Because “You can't see Meghan agreeing to him taking the kids to the UK after everything he's said about their apparent lack of safety.”

As of right now, “The only way he can bring his kids to the UK, given Lilibet and Archie are both American citizens, is with his wife's permission.”

Hence, the outlet feels the duke has “one hell of a battle on his hands” against his wife because a US judge is more likely to award custody to.

For those unversed, this report has come shortly after Prince Harry made his return to the UK for the WellChild Awards, and gave a heartfelt speech on the dangers of social media for developing minds.

This event that took place on September 30th was the first since Feburary of the same year when the Duke of Sussex flew on on short notice to see his cancer-stricken father, right after his diagnosis was made public.

It is pertinent to mention that he has not had any family meetings during this trip however.

