Sydney Sweeney denies fiancé Jonathan Davino pays her bills

Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the rumors that her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, pays for everything in their relationship just because he is older than her.

In an interview with Glamour published on Thursday, the 27-year-old actress shut down the “preconceived notion,” saying she “bought everything myself.”

“I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard,” said Sydney. “I would love to set the record straight.”

“You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man,” continued the Anyone But You alum.

She further said, “We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.

Sydney also emphasized that she is the breadwinner for her family, saying, “I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.”

Despite being one of Hollywood's biggest celebrities, the Euphoria star knows her success could end at any moment.

“I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I’m a huge saver,” said Sydney.



“I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable,” she added.