Garth Brooks reacts to rape allegations filed against him

Garth Brooks has responded to the rape allegations filed against him in a new lawsuit filed by a woman.



In a statement sent to CNN on late Thursday, Garth, who has been accused of raping and battering woman named Jane Roe, denied the sexual assault allegations.

The US country singer said, "I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

According to Garth, he has been receiving threats of what his future would be like if he did not write a check for many millions of dollars.

He described the feeling as it has been like having a loaded gun waved in his face.

"We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer declared.

"I want to play music tonight," the singer concluded, referencing his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

"I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now," he said.

For the unversed, the 62-year-old singer has been accused by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

In a filed lawsuit, she claimed that Garth raped her in a hotel room during a work trip to Los Angeles back in 2019.