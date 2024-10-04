'The Dune' star Zendaya spills the beans about 'Dancing with the Stars'

Zendaya, the winner of the Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award, recently talked about why she does not watch Dancing with the Stars anymore.

The Spider-Man star recently appeared on The Awardist podcast and confessed that she has not watched Dancing with the Stars after she competed on the show for the coveted title at the age of 16.

Getting candid with the host, the 28-year-old actress explained that “it was a very stressful experience” and added, “I don't think I'm gonna be watching this anymore.”

The Euphoria actress also noted that she did not want to relive the distressing moments she experienced on the show.

Elaborating her stance, Zendaya asserted, "I have not watched Dancing with the Stars since I was on it. I didn’t really watch it before either. I don’t think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves Dancing with the Stars; that’s her bag."

She came very close to victory but finished as the runner-up with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, while Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough stood victorious by winning the mirror hall trophy.

It is pertinent to mention that Zendaya’s latest work includes The Challengers, which hit cinemas in April this year, and in 2022, her name was included in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people.