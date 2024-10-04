 
Geo News

Halle Berry takes step towards empowering women

Halle Berry aims on working on stigma around intimacy during menopause

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Halle Berry takes step towards empowering women
Halle Berry takes step towards empowering women

Halle Berry's wellness brand has teamed up with leading intimacy brand Joylux to launch two new products that aims at breaking the stigma around intimacy during menopause.

Through Berry's Respin, launched in 2020, the actress continues to encourage open conversations about the changes women face during menopause, Hello Magazine reported.

"Menopause is a natural part of life, and it's time we celebrate the changes we go through rather than hide them," Halle recently explained to viewers on Good Morning America.

"Our goal is to empower women to feel their best, both physically and emotionally," the 58-year-old actress added.

Her interview about wellness of women comes shortly after the actress recently in a conversation at a roundtable event candidly talked about upbringing her children.

The Catwoman actress admitted that she wants to see her children as confident and independent individuals in the future, confessing that she is "pretty protective" of her children and is always ready "to fight" for them.

However, she admitted that her goals as mother is to see her kids to be independent as they grow up.

Halle said, "I can't wait until they grow up and have their own life, and I can't wait to see who they'll become and what they'll do, I just want them to be them."

Sebastian Stan dishes reason to play a major US politician in ‘The Apprentice'
Sebastian Stan dishes reason to play a major US politician in ‘The Apprentice'
‘Life threatening' danger from Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery exposed in new finding
‘Life threatening' danger from Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery exposed in new finding
Hugh Grant makes shocking confession about his role in new 'Bridget Jones' film
Hugh Grant makes shocking confession about his role in new 'Bridget Jones' film
Riley Keough reveals how Lisa Marie grieved Elvis Presley's death
Riley Keough reveals how Lisa Marie grieved Elvis Presley's death
Prince William won't challenge King Charles' any major decision about Harry
Prince William won't challenge King Charles' any major decision about Harry
Blake Shelton pours his heart out in a birthday tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton pours his heart out in a birthday tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani
Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
'The Rogue' star David Henrie's 'fear' of Mel Gibson exposed: 'I was terrified'
'The Rogue' star David Henrie's 'fear' of Mel Gibson exposed: 'I was terrified'