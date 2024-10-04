Halle Berry takes step towards empowering women

Halle Berry's wellness brand has teamed up with leading intimacy brand Joylux to launch two new products that aims at breaking the stigma around intimacy during menopause.



Through Berry's Respin, launched in 2020, the actress continues to encourage open conversations about the changes women face during menopause, Hello Magazine reported.

"Menopause is a natural part of life, and it's time we celebrate the changes we go through rather than hide them," Halle recently explained to viewers on Good Morning America.

"Our goal is to empower women to feel their best, both physically and emotionally," the 58-year-old actress added.

Her interview about wellness of women comes shortly after the actress recently in a conversation at a roundtable event candidly talked about upbringing her children.

The Catwoman actress admitted that she wants to see her children as confident and independent individuals in the future, confessing that she is "pretty protective" of her children and is always ready "to fight" for them.

However, she admitted that her goals as mother is to see her kids to be independent as they grow up.

Halle said, "I can't wait until they grow up and have their own life, and I can't wait to see who they'll become and what they'll do, I just want them to be them."