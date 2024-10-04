Adam Brody shares insight into steamy moment in 'Nobody Wants This'

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s chemistry Netflix's Nobody Wants This has created a legion of fans.



In the Netflix hit romcom show, Brody, 44, plays a newly-single rabbi named Noah Roklov, who ends up falling for an agnostic sex and dating podcaster (Kristen Bell).

Promoting the show, Brody made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, where he was asked about his steamy kisses with Kristen in the show.

For the unversed, Brody and his wife Leighton Meester are good friends with Kristen and her husband Dax Shepherd.

“I think because we know each other it's less strange, as strange as that might sound, I don't know,” Brody admitted.

“I think there's some trust there, there's some familiarity,” Brody added.

Kimmel then asked how frequently the group hangs out together following the kiss in the show, to which The O.C. star said: “That is a good question. That the litmus test. Not really. You know, they live on the east side, I live on the west, that's fine.”

He added: “But Dax is always like bemoaning, ‘I wish you lived on the east side, we could hang out more.'”

Kimmel also asked Brody if he’s been approached for season 2 of the show. The actor said:

“I think they play it cool. Hushed tones, maybe. You know. We'll see. I don't officially know anything, truly. In my heart of hearts, I feel I know something,” Brody admitted.

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s Nobody Wants This is streaming on Netflix.