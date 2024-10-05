Photo: Justin Bieber wants to break cycle after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly relying on his support system, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, as Sean Diddy Combs case gains momentum.

As fans will be aware, the Yummy crooner has had a complicated relation with the Sean, whom he met during the time when he was new to fame.

It was also claimed that the musician, who is currently fighting against sexual abuse allegations, contributed to Justin’s dark past somehow.

In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian also recalled seeing Justin at one of “Diddy”’s parties, where the majority of the people were “b*** naked.”

As per the new findings of In Touch Weekly, the singer wants to make sure that no young star has to face what he went through, and for this reason he has urged them to call him “if they find themselves in a tough situation.”

“He’s tried to be up-front about his demons and how he’s relied on therapy and his faith to get back on track. Still, it’s been hard to have all of this stuff being dredged up,” the insider even claimed.

Reportedly, the musician is now leaning on his “massively supportive” wife Hailey after welcoming son, Jack Blues Bieber.

“But if speaking about his past trauma can help others, he probably will. He wants to break the cycle, once and for all,” they concluded.