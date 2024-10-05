Ezra Sosa makes rare comment about 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Ezra Sosa opened up about wanting to be a part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

While chatting with People at the DIRECTV x PEOPLE EW Reality TV Party, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that he would be interested in appearing on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The professional dancer made the fun revelation after being asked, "If not Dancing with the Stars what reality show would you want to be on?"

In regards to this, he stated, "Dance Moms. I like honestly, probably Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. We grew up Mormon, and we grew up from Utah, so we watch that, I'm like, 'Facts, sis,'" while referring to his and sister Stephanie Sosa's upbringing.

Moreover, Sosa added, "I actually want to invite the cast to the show, so if you're part of that cast, please hit me up. I will gladly get you tickets to the show; I would love to dance with all of you.”

According to the publication, Sosa is one of many fans who have tuned into the unscripted Hulu show since its premiere in September.

Additionally, its first season examined the lives of Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, and Taylor Frankie Paul after their viral 2022 "soft swinging" scandal.

Furthermore, the show's buzz allowed it to be picked up for a second season, slated to be released in the spring of 2025.

It is worth mentioning that although it has not been announced when season 2 will start filming, Sosa has more free time after being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during the second episode of the season on Tuesday.