Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle behind up 'his game'

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking for space from Meghan Markle.

As Harry has been traveling without Meghan recently, sources have revealed the Duke of Sussex "wants space."

"Solo Harry" made trips to New York, London, and South Africa without Meghan, marking a shift from their usual joint appearances.

Reports suggest the Harry is actively seeking to establish his own identity.

"This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage. He's always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him," a source told Daily Mail.

At the end of September, Harry attended the WellChild Awards in London, where he celebrated the courage of children while supporting a charity he has been involved with for 16 years.

After this event, he traveled to Lesotho and South Africa for his charity Sentebale, with no mention of Meghan accompanying him.

An insider told the outlet, "It is a surprise that he went to Lesotho without Meghan. There may be a good reason she can't leave the kids, but she's never been to Lesotho and that surprises me – it is like a second home [to Harry]. He first went there as a teenager and the royal family there is like his second family."