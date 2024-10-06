Meghan Markle takes ‘down time' to cool off for big move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly facing trouble in paradise amid fought marriage patch.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living apart due to their work schedules, have deeper issues in their love life.

Royal expert Mat Wilkinson and Clemmie Moodie note: “While it is understood that the Duke and Duchess’s work lives will be separated, insiders told The Sun that they are also spending more and more of their down time apart.”

The experts adds: “Harry has barely been at home in Montecito for the past three weeks. He has been seen without Meghan in New York, London and Lesotho”

“In fact, Meghan has not been seen since September 14 — the day before Harry turned 40. Sources claim that, for periodsearlier this year, she was rarely staying at their Montecito pad.

Harry was said to be “moping around” on his own at a local cafe,” noted The Sun.

The outlet added: “And a New York Times interview with Meghan initially said she was living 100 miles away in Santa ­Monica. But that was later put down to being an error and corrected.”

They stated: “This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage. He's always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”

The source added: “It is a surprise that he went to Lesotho without Meghan. There may be a good reason she can't leave the kids, but she's never been to Lesotho and that surprises me – it is like a second home [to Harry]. He first went there as a teenager and the royal family there is like his second family.”