Jelly Roll makes onstage appearance amid weight loss progress

Jelly Roll just took the stage with his impeccable musical skills as well as significant weight loss.

The 39-year-old country music star headlined the inaugural Country Calling Festival in Maryland on Friday and the Halfway to Hell hitmaker flashed an ear-to-ear grin throughout the entirety of his performance.

As per HELLO! Jelly Roll belted out lyrics to a string of his hit songs, that include Need A Favor and Save Me in his signature casual attire comprised of a black shirt and pants along with dainty silver accessories, however, his weight loss was significantly evident.

Source: Instagram, Jelly Roll at the Country Calling Festival

For the unversed, Jelly Roll has remained very vocal about his problematic teen age, struggles with weight and his ongoing fitness journey, revealed that he used to weigh over 500lbs.

The singer has opened up about losing almost 200lbs and has lost an additional 70lbs since January 2024.

Jelly Roll stated that he owed the huge transformation to "water and sleep," as well as the will that he had to see his children grow up.

"In late 2016 I started fighting to save my own life. I lost roughly 200 lbs. It wasn’t a fast journey, it was actually quite slow," the Son of a Sinner crooner mentioned, adding, "earlier this year I began overeating and overdrinking again, it’s so hard to balance life living out of truck stops and always running late to the shows, never getting adequate sleep and all the drinking.”