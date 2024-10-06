Prince Andrew issued new ultimatum over Royal Lodge amid Eugenie, Beatrice efforts

Prince Andrew has been given new ultimatum over Royal Lodge amid Princess Eugenie and Beatrice efforts for peace between him and King Charles.



According to a report by the Daily Express, per the Mirror, the Prince of York has been handed eviction deadline if he cannot find £2 million for Royal Lodge repairs.

The insiders told the outlet, "Andrew has been asked to prove that he has the financial resources in place to conduct the necessary repairs to Royal Lodge.

"If he is unable to do that by the end of the year, formal discussions will be held with the Crown Estate about how best to move forward.”

The source went on claiming, “It's the closest Andrew has come to being evicted since he was asked to step down as a working royal two years ago."

According to reports, Andrew has a lease with the Crown Estate to remain in the £30 million home until 2078.

The fresh ultimatum has been given amid reports Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are eager to bring King Charles’ clan back together, and especially want the monarch to mend fences with their father Prince Andrew.

The In Touch Weekly reported, “The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences. But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”