Paris Hilton shares sneak-peek into her sister Nicky Hilton's 41st birthday

Paris Hilton went all out to celebrate her sister Nicky Hilton's 41st birthday, with a relaxing spa day alongside her son Phoenix.



The hotel heiress shared highlights of the celebration on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, while giving fans a peek at Nicky's glamorous soirée.

Moreover, the footage highlighted the party's extravagant decor, which had elegant balloon displays and a custom floor emblazoned with “House of Sliving,” a playful reference to Paris' latest favorite catchphrase.

Additionally, she also posted an adorable photo of herself and Phoenix, both cozied up in robes, enjoying the ultimate spa day together.

Earlier in the day, Hilton was spotted supporting Nicky as she launched her new holiday dress collection for Australian designer Rebecca Vallance.

Back in November, the American media personality welcomed daughter London with her husband, Carter Reum, following the birth of their son, Phoenix, in January 2023.

According to Daily Mail, the businesswoman surprised her fans on Thanksgiving by announcing she and Carter had welcomed their second child via surrogate.

As per the outlet, the star shared the happy news by posting a pink baby outfit with the name “London” thereby revealing the gender and name of her little one.

In regards to this, the heiress wrote across the image, “Thankful for my baby girl.”

After initially confusing fans by not revealing if the baby was on the way or had already been born, Paris clarified in a TikTok comment that her daughter has already arrived, by writing, “My princess has arrived!!”