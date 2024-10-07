Second baby: The Block's Haydn Wise, wife Chelsea make major announcement

The Block's Haydn Wise and his wife Chelsea have announced that they're expecting their second child.

The birth of the couple's first child occurred during the first week of filming of Australia's favorite home renovation show.

According to Daily Mail, the series saw Haydn, who is competing on the current season with his best friend Ricky Recard, flown out of Phillip Island by helicopter for the birth of his daughter.

Moreover, the series wrapped up filming in June and now the Victorian couple have revealed baby number two is already on the way.

In regards to this, Chelsea told Now to Love, “Within the first month of him returning home it happened. Everyone's a little but shocked. I guess when it rains, it pours.”

Additionally, the expecting mother told the publication that she is now 14 weeks pregnant.

In this regard, she added, “Haydn and I were kept apart, as you know, with The Block for a period of time, so the reunion was lovely.”

Furthermore, an early teaser for Nine's 20th anniversary season showed Chelsea's early delivery via C-section throwing bathroom week into chaos, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the preview showed Blockhead Haydn getting an emergency call from his partner just as things on the building site were heating up and after learning his wife was “going into early labor,” the Melbourne IT manager appeared to be astonished by the news.