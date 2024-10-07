 
Prince William's aide planning tell-all on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in line to see a tell-all being written about them by someone in Prince William’s office

October 07, 2024

An aide of Prince William is planning an entire tell-all based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This aide in question is the former private secretary to the heir, named Simon Case.

The current Head of the Civil Service in Britian is slated to step down in order to try his hand at writing the full tell-all.

According to speculations, the book in question is set to feature a number of insights from the days when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just stepping down from their royal duties.

It is pertinent to mention that while all royal workers are tasked with a non-disclosure agreement, it only covers his work for Prince William, hence leaving him open to dish on Megxit.

According to a report by The Royal Observer this has the potential to become “quite lucrative” because of the details it may contain.

Even royal columnist Ephraim Hardcastle addressed the speculation and said, “While all courtiers are expected to be sphinx-like, Case could succumb to the pot of literary gold at the end of the royal rainbow.”

