Royal expert shares key advice for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid current ‘flop era’

A Royal expert shared key advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying that the duo need a success to overcome their current "flop era."



According to Matt Wilkinson, the Sussexes have faced recent bad press amid their solo professional appearances, with Harry undertaking eight work trips with Meghan.

In a chat with Kinsey Schofield, Wilkinson suggested that their upcoming Invictus Games and Harry's legal victories against UK newspapers could be potential successes.

"They do need a success. They'll sit down and point to Colombia and Nigeria (the quasi royal tours) as a success,” the expert said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Schofield's show.

"They've still got Invictus to come next year. I can't call it a flop era but they possibly do need a win. Harry will point to legal cases he's launched against newspapers in the UK, he has had success in the courts,” he added.

"Once you put it like that and you think about it maybe they are in a flop era."