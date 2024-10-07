Princess Diana's memory still haunts King Charles, Queen Camilla

Princess Diana’s memories continue to haunt King Charles and Queen Camilla as insider said that her famous admission there were “three of them” in her marriage to Charles will linger around forever.



According to Radar Online, the former Princess of Wales once heaped praises on Camilla as Charles' "loyal and discreet" mistress.

Speaking on the matter, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed that Diana also shared her candid thoughts during private their conversations about Charles and Camilla’s affair.

The expert claimed that Diana acknowledged Camilla's loyalty and discretion while also highlighting the impact of the late Princess’ words on Camilla and Charles.

"She was complicated and confusing, but I liked her a lot. She invited me to the Palace a couple of times for talks,” Bond said, as per the publicatiob.

"We had long, long, long chats and she told me everything practically, almost everything in Panorama, before Panorama.

"She said, 'There were three of us in this marriage', and whether she had affairs and her view on Camilla. She told me she thought that Camilla was loyal and discreet and deserved some form of recognition."

An insider later revealed that now-Queen Camilla will “never be able to shake the spirit or memory Diana from her or Charles' life.”

"Diana's famous admission there were 'three of them' in her marriage to Charles will linger around Charles and Camilla for life as they know their affair hurt Diana – and, some say, ended up killing her as it drove her into the arms of playboys like Dodi Fayed.

"They put a brave face on it, but when admissions like this come out, it brings her spirit back all over again."