BTS' RM warns his fans about his solo documentary prior to its premiere

Kim Nam-joon, a BTS’ member who goes by the name RM, expressed his concerns before the premiere of his first solo documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place.

Ahead of his documentary’s premiere at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), RM took to Weverse and penned his worries for his admirers as torrential rain is expected on that day.

RM wrote, “For those who are coming to Busan tomorrow, it's raining until the day, so I think it'll be really cold. It might rain, so you'd better dress warmly with your raincoat..)” I always miss you and thank you.”

“I've been living with Director Lee Seok-joon for years and filming everything (With the mindset that I might not pay...) Please take a good look at it,” the Moonchild singer urged, reflecting on his collaboration with the director.

The 30-year-old singer also advised his fans to “be careful not to catch a cold!”

“I keep a diary every day and I'm doing well every day. Let's talk a lot when we get back...! I miss you!” the BTS' member concluded his note by saying.

Notably, RM will not attend the BIFF premiere of RM: Right People, Wrong Place due to his military duties, as he was recruited in South Korean Army for mandatory military service in December 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that the documentary will make its debut in the Open Cinema section on October 7, and later it will be available at the outdoor theatre of the Haeundae-gu Film Archive.