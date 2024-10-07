Diddy's ex Yung Miami faces absurd fan request linked to baby oil

Sean Didi Combs' ex-girlfriend Yung Miami was met with a bizarre encounter with a fan outside a Georgia nightclub.

Caresha Romeka Brownlee, who goes by the stage name Yung Miami, was leaving Saucy Santana's birthday party at Atlanta's Opium Nightclub on Friday night when she was approached by a stranger holding a bottle of baby oil, The Mirror reported Monday.



"Would you sign this?" the fan could be heard saying in a TikTok video as he held the bottle up to Miami's car.

The rapper, 30, managed to roll up her window as she shouted, "Oh!"

Luckily, the situation did not escalate as a security guard stood next to the vehicle and asked the fan to leave.

"Go ahead bro," the security guard was heard repeating. Even then, the fan begged the rapper, saying, "Please, I love you."

The security guard instructed the fan again to leave, "That's crazy, go ahead."



The bizarre encounter is linked to Diddy's baby oil scandal as a "thousand" such products were retrieved from raids at his mansions in Beverly Hills, California, and Miami, Florida.

Rapper P Diddy was also arrested on sex trafficking charges following the raids and is being held pretrial at Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn.