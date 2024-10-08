‘Silly boy' Prince Harry made ‘nasty' attempts to bring Royals down

Prince Harry is branded stupid for writing his memoir ‘Spare,’ by a Royal expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who wrote his autobiography in 2023, delved deep into his relationship with King Charles and Prince William- something he should not have revealed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond says "It was deplorable and stupid - I think he was a very silly boy to write Spare."

"But then to go and start being really nasty about the royal family just to make money...

"When Edward VIII abdicated and became the Duke of Windsor he went abroad too.

"But he never, ever said anything about the royal family - he might have met Hitler but he didn't say a bit about the royal family."

Joining Jennie, Royal expert Arthur Edwards adds: "He wanted to to leave the royal family and he wanted to live in America with Meghan - that's his choice.

This comes as Harry attended WellChild Awards last week in the UK, looking visibly satisfied.

A source says: "He always came alive at events like this, but lately he has seemed quite glum.

“He was on good form, full of energy and seemed quite happy to be on his own.”