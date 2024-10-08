'James Bond' director hits out at '007' studio

Sam Mendes is a director of two 007 movies, Skyfall and Spectre. But he claims the studio does not want a filmmaker who can not be managed easily.



“They want slightly more malleable people who are earlier in their career, who perhaps are going to use it as a stepping stone, and who are more controllable by the studio,” the 59-year-old told Inverse.

While weighing in on the third installment possibility, Sam said, “I would doubt it. It was very good for me at that moment in my life. I felt like it shot me out of some old habits."

He continued, "It made me think on a bigger scale. It made me use different parts of my brain. You have to have a lot of energy.”

In a previous interview, the 1917 director said a female director should helm the upcoming 007 film.

“I think that the actor playing Bond is going to evolve, the director has to evolve,” he told Deadline. “I think it would be wonderful to see a woman directing Bond. I think it would be wonderful.”