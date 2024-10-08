Martin Scorsese shuts down retirement rumours

 
October 08, 2024

Two projects of Martin Scorsese were reportedly shelved, which set off rumours about whether the famed director is considering hanging up his hat.

But the truth is far from it. In his appearance at the 2024 Turin Film Festival, the Oscar winner clarified that he would be working on a new documentary about marine archaeology.

“I’m not saying goodbye to cinema at all,” he said. “I still have more films to make, and I hope God gives me the strength to make them.”

In the meantime, the Taxi Driver director reflected on the future of the cinema, adding technology will become a key part of viewing experiences.

“Maybe one day we’ll experience films through a chip implanted in our heads,” he continued. “Imagine ‘Orlando Furioso’ or ‘Hamlet’ in virtual reality. You’d see the Prince of Denmark right in front of you, as if he were real."

"But no matter the technology, one thing will always matter: Can you communicate something? Can you tell a story? Stories help us understand who we are.” Martin concluded.

