Nikki Garcia in celebratory mood as Artem Chigvintsev gets restraining order

Nikki Garcia is on a self-love spree after recently getting a restraining order against estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev.

The former WWE athlete was on a grocery run on Monday at a Trader Joe’s in Napa Valley, California when she also appeared to pick up two bouquets of orange flowers, Page Six

The Total Bellas star, 40, was dressed casually in a white mock neck sleeveless crop top and black leggings with a white-and-brown plaid jacket around her waist. She had slipped into a pair of black platform flip flops for the errand and pulled back her hair into a tight bun.

The photos were taken just a few days after she and Chigvintsev, 42, both were granted restraining orders against each other earlier this month.

Garcia was the first one to obtain the protection last Thursday. As per her filing, the former Dancing With The Stars pro became “increasingly angry, snapping at [her] and yelling” during their heated argument on August 29.

She also claimed of being "tackled multiple times" where at a point, the DWTS alum "pinned [her] to the ground," while their 4-year-old son, Matteo, was reportedly present—leeding to Chigvintsev’s brief arrest over alleged domestic violence.

Chigvintsev was also granted a restraining order the same day after claiming that Garcia was actually the aggressor during the dispute.

Garcia subsequently filed to divorce Chigvintsev after two years of marriage on September 11.