Lisa Marie Presley book reveals shocking event

The death of her son was so shocking for Lisa Marie Presley that she opted for an unusual way to cope with her grief, her memoirs revealed.

In From Here to the Great Unknown, the late star reflected on her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020.

But the wife of Michael Jackson did not bury him immediately. Instead, the book said, she took the body to her family's L.A. home and placed it in "a separate casitas bedroom."

"They told us that if we could tend to the body, we could have him at home," her daughter Riley Keough, who finished the memoir after her death, wrote. "So [Presley] kept him in our house for a while on dry ice."

Her son's body was kept on ice for two months, the author revealed. "There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately," adding, "I found a very empathic funeral home owner."

"I told her that having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him. She said, 'We'll bring Ben Ben to you. You can have him there.'"

From this, Lisa said she was grateful to spend more time grieving for her son, adding it was "a way that I could still parent him" as she came to terms with "laying him to rest."