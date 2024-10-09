Usher makes major decision about weekend performance in Florida

Usher will not be performing in Miami this weekend as Florida declares a “state of emergency” amid Hurricane Milton.

According to Daily Mail, the powerful Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall in Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday night, just two weeks after devastating Hurricane Helene.

As a safety precaution, Usher announced on Tuesday that he will be rescheduling his three sold-out concerts at Kaseya Center in Miami for later this year.

Moreover, the R&B singer was originally slated to perform on October 11, 12 and 14. The shows will now be held on December 16, 18 and 19 at the same venue.

In regards to this, Usher shared on social media, “My upcoming shows in Miami at Kaseya Center have been rescheduled for December due to the state of emergency in Florida. Everyone's safety and well-being remain my top priority and I'd rather celebrate with you all at a time when you can get to and from the show safely. Praying for everyone affected by this natural disaster.”



Additionally, he added on Instagram, “Florida, stay safe. I will see you soon.”

As per the outlet, though many praised Usher's commitments to safety for his fans and tour crew, others criticized the decision and voiced frustration over the new dates.

Since the storm is only expected to hit the western coast of Florida, some felt it was an overreaction to cancel concerts in Miami, which is an east coast city.