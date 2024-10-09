Charli XCX on her fear with Lorde finding about song 'Girl, So Confusing'

Charli XCX revealed that she was worried that Lorde would “never speak to her again” after not telling the Ribs singer about her song Girl, So Confusing.



The singer, who is currently under fire for producing “terrible quality” merch, explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she didn't tell her friend about the track, that is said to be about their relationship, until the day before its release.

In regards to this, she shares on Tuesday, “I was ready for her to never speak to me again. That could have been an outcome.”

Moreover, in the track she sings, “sometimes I think I might hate you / Maybe you just wanna be me and 'People say we're alike / They say we've got the same hair / We talk about making music / But I don't know if it's honest.”

According to Daily Mail, the Boom Clap hitmaker confirmed that the record touches on the ambivalent feelings she had toward the 27-year-old over their careers.

Additionally, earlier this year, she told Rolling Stone she was “jealous” of the success Lorde achieved with her mega hit Royals that launched her into stardom in 2013 as she told the outlet, “I was super jealous of the success that [Royals] got, and that Ella got.”

Furthermore, as per the publication, she added, “You piece all this stuff together in your brain, like: ‘She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick.’ You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me.’”

As per the outlet’s reports, she said that a day prior to her album Brat's release in America, which her song Girl, So Confusing is featured on, she called Lorde to explain it to her.

However, the New Zealand born singer had already heard the track because of the time difference.