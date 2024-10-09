Meghan Markle's ‘distressing’ pattern of alienating friends exposed

Meghan Markle has alienated several friends by cutting ties with those who cross her, leaving many feeling distressed, claimed a royal expert.



According to royal expert and author Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Sussex "ghosts" individuals who upset her, severing relationships without explanation.

And now, the former Suits star has landed in trouble as some of her former friends have started to speak out, including socialite Lizzie Cundy.

"Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends. She does something which is very distressing for people,” Seward claimed, as per The Sun.

She added, “She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called. But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore.

“And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that. I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."

According to Cundy, Meghan stopped talking to her and “ghosted” her following her engagement to Prince Harry. She also claimed that the Duchess needs Los Angeles more than it needs her.

Another former friend of Meghan, Jessica Mulroney, fell out with Meghan following a race row, despite issuing two public apologies.