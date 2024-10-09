 
Donna Kelce ditches Travis, Taylor Swift's marriage question

Donna Kelce acts secretive as she asks about her son Travis' marriage plans

October 09, 2024

Donna Kelce ditches Travis, Taylor Swift's marriage question

Donna Kelce knows nothing about her son Travis Kelce's plans to marry pop singer Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Page Six at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in NYC on Tuesday, the NFL star's mom revealed that she has no idea whether her son will propose to the Lover songstress.

“Nobody knows that,” Donna told the outlet. “We will see what happens. You never know.”

She added that her two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, don't need her relationship advice.

“I don’t give my kids advice. They have everything all settled,” said Donna. “They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.”

Previously, Donna told the publication that Travis and Taylor are "perfect for each other."

“He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good. He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she,” the mother of two NFL stars said at the premiere of Grotesquerie.

