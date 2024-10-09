Suge Knight makes shocking claims about Diddy's link to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's past breakup

Suge Knight has made some shocking claims about Diddy’s alleged involvement in past separation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The music executive recently spilled the beans on the breakup of the now ex-celebrity couple.

For the unversed, the estranged couple, who recently parted ways, originally dated from 2002 to 2004.

They later got back together in July 2021, and wed a year later in 2022. However, after two years of staying together, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024.

Now Knight, in his prison podcast, revealed that the separation of the 55-year-old On The Floor singer and the 52-year-old Gone Girl actor was due to “JLo’s past affairs with Sean Diddy Combs”.

He even alleged that there were evidence which were found during "raids" on the rapper’s properties earlier this year by the FBI.

These evidence included tapes with information relating to the rapper and Lopez.

According to the 59-year-old convicted felon, the evidences caused a rift between the Lopez and Aflleck.

“They (FBI) get all these videos of JLo doing this and JLo doing that,” Knight in his podcast said, adding, “And they know the fact that JLo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy’s (Didd).”

As of Knight, after being found guilty of voluntary man slaughter, he is currently serving 28 years in federal prison.

