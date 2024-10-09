Prince Harry sparks comparisons with a great-granduncle who met Hitler

Prince Harry has just come under fire for partaking in truly deplorable antics against his own flesh and blood.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond made these accusations against the Duke.

Her comments and clap backs have been shared during an interview with The Sun.

There she called him a “very silly boy” for attacking his own family in such a “deplorable” fashion.

She even went as far as to say, “It [attacking the Royal Family] was deplorable and stupid - I think he was a very silly boy to write Spare.”

Even the publication's royal photographer, Arthur Edwards echoed similar sentiments while joining the live show and added, “He wanted to leave the Royal Family and he wanted to live in America with Meghan - that's his choice.”

“But then to go and start being really nasty about the royal family just to make money.”

“When Edward VIII abdicated and became the Duke of Windsor he went abroad too. But he never, ever said anything about the royal family - he might have met Hitler but he didn't say a bit about the royal family,” Mr Edwards added before signing off.