 
Geo News

Prince Harry sparks comparisons with a great-granduncle who met Hitler

Prince Harry’s attacks against his kin have sparked even worse backlash and attacks

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Prince Harry sparks comparisons with a great-granduncle who met Hitler
Prince Harry sparks comparisons with a great-granduncle who met Hitler 

Prince Harry has just come under fire for partaking in truly deplorable antics against his own flesh and blood.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond made these accusations against the Duke.

Her comments and clap backs have been shared during an interview with The Sun.

There she called him a “very silly boy” for attacking his own family in such a “deplorable” fashion.

She even went as far as to say, “It [attacking the Royal Family] was deplorable and stupid - I think he was a very silly boy to write Spare.”

Even the publication's royal photographer, Arthur Edwards echoed similar sentiments while joining the live show and added, “He wanted to leave the Royal Family and he wanted to live in America with Meghan - that's his choice.”

“But then to go and start being really nasty about the royal family just to make money.”

“When Edward VIII abdicated and became the Duke of Windsor he went abroad too. But he never, ever said anything about the royal family - he might have met Hitler but he didn't say a bit about the royal family,” Mr Edwards added before signing off.

'Star Trek' star Chris Pine's new venture sheds light on his 'compassion' for bullies
'Star Trek' star Chris Pine's new venture sheds light on his 'compassion' for bullies
Donna Kelce ditches Travis, Taylor Swift's marriage question
Donna Kelce ditches Travis, Taylor Swift's marriage question
The Weeknd sparks major confusion among fans with surprising move video
The Weeknd sparks major confusion among fans with surprising move
Sarah Ferguson receives massive support after 'powerful message'
Sarah Ferguson receives massive support after 'powerful message'
Meghan Markle hints at major life change with new makeover
Meghan Markle hints at major life change with new makeover
Joey Essex gives love another shot after split from Love Island's Jessy
Joey Essex gives love another shot after split from Love Island's Jessy
Travis Kelce's mother Donna wishes for him to fulfill a 'particular dream'
Travis Kelce's mother Donna wishes for him to fulfill a 'particular dream'
Prince William inching closer to the throne while King Charles postpones chemo
Prince William inching closer to the throne while King Charles postpones chemo