Saoirse Ronan unlocks hidden talent in upcoming movie 'Blitz'

Saoirse Ronan’s movie 'Blitz' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 1, 2024

October 09, 2024

Steve McQueen lauded Saoirse Ronan’s skills beyond acting in upcoming movie Blitz.

In an interview with Variety, McQueen candidly shared about Ronan's performance in his directed historical drama war film.

"There's no ifs, buts, or maybes, Saoirse is one of the greatest actors of her generation," he told the publication.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the Little Women star's singing skills and told the outlet, "But not knowing that she could sing… when we heard her it was like, 'Oh, thank God for that'. Because not only could she sing, but she could sing like a bird."

"That song Winter Coat was initiated by me, because my father, when he died, left me his winter coat and I'd always wanted to make a song about the idea of this textual nature and physical nature of remembering someone. And she just delivered it," McQueen further shared.

“I'd always wanted to make a song about the idea of this textual nature and physical nature of remembering someone. And she just delivered it. It was written by myself and Nicholas Britell.

"Saoirse recorded the song in Abbey Road, in Studio Three, the same studio The Beatles recorded Rubber Soul and Revolver in, and she was just unbelievable.

"It was so emotional - there were hugs and lots of tears, just beautiful. I'm so happy that she could do that," McQueen concluded.

Blitz is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

