Meghan Markle cutting people dead in LA: ‘They feel played by her'

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her antics against former friends, as well as her bid to just cut them off whenever she upsets them.

A former friend of the Duchess, British socialite Lizzie Cundy made these comments during her interview with The Mail.

There former pal noted, “There wasn't a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived” at the charity gala for the California Children’s Hospital.

Ms Cundy also added that “She wasn't there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs. Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her. LA people feel they've been played by her."

She even touched on an old act of ghosting on Meghan’s part and said, “she ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted.”

Even royal author Ingrid Seward chimed in, in agreement and slammed that Duchess’ reoccurring pattern of leaving friends out to dry once they “upset” her.

She made her observations to The Sun and said, “Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends. She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called.”

“But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore. And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that. I think that people are just fed up with Meghan.”

Before signing off the expert also said, “The point is that people are starting to be actually, you know, speak out about being unhappy with the way that Meghan is.”