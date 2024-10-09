Garth Brooks makes another strict legal move against assault accuser

Garth Brooks has taken a strict action against Jane Roe, his alleged s***** assault accuser.



The country singer, according to Page Six, filed a lawsuit against his former hairdresser and makeup artist for the damages and for inflicting him with "emotional distress".



In the new filing, Brooks insisted no amount of monetary damages could compensate him for the damage done to his reputation after s***** assault allegations.

"Defendant will suffer no hardship from an injunction of her wrongful conduct, while Plaintiff will suffer irreparable harm if no injunction is issued," the document, acquired by the publication, reads.

Brooks is believed to have revealed the name of his accuser in the latest filing after she allegedly leaked his name.

The 62-year-old singer was accused by Roe of raping her and battering her back in 2019 when she was employed as his hair and makeup artist.

The complaint detailed several alleged incidents that happened in 2019, including "repeatedly exposing his genitals to her" and regularly changing his clothing in front of her.

The US country singer was also accused of talking to her about s** and his s***** fantasies and for sending s******* explicit text messages.