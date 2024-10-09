Saudi King Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, says royal court

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz gives a virtual speech during the 15th annual G20 Leaders' Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 22, 2020. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has recovered after successfully completing medical tests for lung inflammation on Wednesday, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the royal court.



The royal court said on Sunday the 88-year-old monarch would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.

The king of the world's biggest oil exporter and a major US ally in the Middle East had received medical care for lung inflammation in May as well.

He last chaired a cabinet meeting on Sept 24, state news agency (SPA) reports show, after issuing a royal decree in August that allows the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammed offered reassurances about the health of the king at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.

The 88-year-old king has been on the throne since 2015, while his son, Mohammed, 38, was named crown prince in 2017 and acts as day-to-day ruler.

The previous month he was admitted for "routine examinations" and left later the same day.

Prior to that, he was hospitalised in May 2022, when he went in for a colonoscopy and stayed for just over a week for other tests and "some time to rest", the official Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

He was also admitted to hospital in March 2022 to undergo what state media described as "successful medical tests" and to change the battery of his pacemaker.

And in 2020 he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder.

King Salman served as Riyadh governor for decades and also as defence minister.



His reign as king has been marked by ambitious social and economic reforms largely managed by his son, who is trying to position Saudi Arabia for an eventual post-oil future.



— With additional input from AFP