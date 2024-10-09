Cher set to kick off exciting book tour for upcoming memoir

Cher set to kick off exciting book tour for 'Cher: The Memoir, Part 1'

Cher has shared an exciting news for fans.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Cher has announced the book tour for her upcoming memoir, "The Memoir Book Tour - tickets on sale tomorrow!" she wrote in the caption.

The tour, which will promote Cher: The Memoir, Part 1 will kick off on November 20. It will begin from New York City, followed by Englewood, N.J.; London; Beverly Hills, Calif.; and San Francisco.

The memoir was unveiled in July with Cher teasing that the first part will cover her childhood and relationship with ex partner Sonny Bono.

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section. One stated, "so inspired!!!" while another requested, "Come to Scotland please!"

Cher has discussed the challenges she faced while writing the memoir previously.

During her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2023, Cher revealed, "I just totally chickened out. I didn’t put in some things that needed to be put in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be put in so I have to go back and man up."

She added, "I’ve lived too long and done too much and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia."

Cher: The Memoir, Part I is scheduled to release on November 19.