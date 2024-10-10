Donna Kelce reacts to Travis' new look

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna gushes over the NFL star's new look.

The football star shifted from his iconic buzz cut look to a shaggy crew cut at the start of this NFL season. He also ditched his iconic beard for a clean shaved face.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards, Donna said she likes Travis' new look, adding, "He’s always had very, very, very short hair. It’s just different, that’s all."

Additionally, Donna also reflected on the NFL star's 35th birthday at his annual Kelce Car Jam event.

The event was attended by ' Jason Kelce with his wife, Kylie, and Patrick Mahomes alongside his pregnant wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Donna said, "It was fun to see all the people," adding, "We got to take in a comedian afterwards. It was really a blast. We had a fun weekend, everybody was all in one place."

The outlet also reported that Mama Kelce expressed her hopes for Travis' future.

"I just want him to fulfill any particular dream that he might have with getting more and more Super Bowl trophies. Whatever he would like, so we’ll see what happens," she said.