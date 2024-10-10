 
Prince Harry to discuss ‘solo' future with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is scheduled to be back in the US this week

October 10, 2024

Prince Harry is seemingly preparing to make amends with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly been ‘drifted apart’ from the Duchess following a number of solo engagements across the globe, is scheduled to go back to California this week.

Upon his return, Harry is expected to hold a chat with Meghan Markle about their future.

“Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels,” a source tells Express.

They noted:“There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week.

“The success of Harry’s solo endeavours has shown that a new strategy might be needed.”

“There have been whispers for months now that they [Harry and Meghan] have been drifting apart,” said the source. “Harry’s solo trip has given him time to reflect and now is the time to sit down and talk.”

