Prince Harry ‘cut everyone dead' after meeting Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle forced her husband Prince Harry to leave UK as the duke 'changed' after meeting her, a royal photographer has claimed.



This has been claimed by royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

Arthur said Archie and Lilibet doting father "changed" dramatically after he started dating Meghan and "cut everyone dead."

Speaking on The Sun’s first Royal Exclusive Live show, per Daily Express, Arthur said Prince Harry used to be "so much fun" before he met Meghan.

“He was fun and he was surprising. And he used to say ‘I'll do everything I can to make it good for you’, and that's what shocked me when he just cut us all dead, that one time up in Manchester. I'll never forget and I was shocked and it was just the day he met Meghan or the day he fell in love with Meghan, and it's all changed since then.”

The royal expert said: “The first year with Meghan she was fantastic. I travelled everywhere with them.

“She was a star, engaging with the public, doing everything you'd expect a lady married into the royal family to do.”

However, he went on to say, “Then suddenly, everything changed. Meghan said ‘we are going’ and that was it.”

“And as we say, he made that decision and disappeared. That was his choice”, the royal photographer said.