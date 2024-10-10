 
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first public appearance post chemo

The Princess of Wales met with the families of the young victims of the stabbing attack that occurred in Southport

Web Desk
October 10, 2024

Kate Middleton has made her first surprise visit to Southport post-chemo, where 3 kids were killed in the mass stabbing during a Taylor Swift-Athemed yoga and dance class on July 29, 

Both Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit on October 10, to show support to the affected families in the town of England.

Although, Prince William was expected to visit, Kate decided to join him as well, marking her first official return to public duties after announcing that she had completed her chemotherapy session on September 9.

It is pertinent to mention that Kate was undergoing her cancer treatment for the past 6 months.

During Prince and Princess of Whales' visit, they met the police services, air ambulance, and fire ambulance at the Southport Community Centre.

They also talked about their tragic experience and how the incident has impacted their mental health.

As October 10 also celebrated as World Mental Health Day, Prince William and Princess Kate talked with the mental health professionals who are providing support to first responders of the incident.

Moreover, the royals also met the families of the murdered children and the dance teacher who was there at the time of the attack.

Previously, Prince and Princess of Whales also released a statement at the time of the tragic incident, sharing their perspective as parents.

"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," the statement reads.

