Shawn Mendes drops big surprise ahead of new album

Shawn Mendes is set to release his album 'Shawn' on November 15

October 11, 2024

Shawn Mendes has unveiled a special surprise for his fans.

Alongside his upcoming album, Shawn, the Stitches hitmaker will now treat fans with live concert film.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram and announced Shawn Mendes: For Friends & Family Only concert film.

Shawn Mendes drops big surprise ahead of new album

"FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY ONLY, A LIVE CONCERT FILM. premiering globally in theaters for one night only on nov 14th, the night before album release," Mendes stated in the caption.

He added, "this was my first time performing the album and my first show back in 2 years. It was beautiful. I really wanted you all to be able to experience it."

The announcement created a buzz among fans, who flooded the comments section expressing their excitement.

One wrote, "very happy you’re back !! this is so so cool," while another added, "So dope dude. Can’t wait!!!"

"Most special can’t wait for everyone to experience," the third comment read.

Mendes expressed his excitement in the press release, stating, "I’m excited for fans around the world to feel that same connection through the film and get to experience the ‘Friends & Family’ shows before the album release."

The album, Shawn is scheduled to release on November 15.

