Ben Affleck back at work after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing

Ben Affleck was spotted at the set of his upcoming project in Los Angeles almost two months after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.



The 52-year-old actor seemed more focused on work on Wednesday, October 9 on his forthcoming movie, as per a photo shared by People magazine.

In the photo shared by the outlet, Affleck can be seen sporting an orange pleaded shirt which he wore over a black shirt and completed his look with a pair of jeans.

However, it is unclear which project Affleck is currently working on.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck has a number of projects coming ahead as a writer, director, actor and producer including the sequel of his 2016 movie The Accountant.

Currently, he is working as an actor in two films including RIP which is in production, also co-starring his longtime pal, Matt Damon.

Moreover, he is also foreseeing different projects as a producer under the banner of Artists Equity, a producer company, he co-owned with Damon.

For those unversed, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, two years after they got married in July 2022